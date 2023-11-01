Guests ahead with Varela, Haps equalized in the second half, then in the 8th minute of the first overtime the match goal: now Gilardino’s team will face Lazio at the Olimpico

Philip Grimaldi – GENOA

Who, if not him? Albert Gudmundsson, his sixth goal of the season, enters and gives Genoa (2-1 final) in the first extra half the pass to the round of 16 of the Italian Cup, in Rome against Lazio. The dream of Alessandro Nesta fades away, as he had asked his Reggiana – honorably out of the tournament – as a… gift for a victory to go and challenge the Biancocelesti at the Olimpico. The Emilians took the lead first with Varela at the end of the first half, then Haps equalized in the second half, which brought the match back to a draw.

A game with two faces. Until midway through the first half, there was a low pace and zero scoring opportunities, apart from two unpretentious shots from Crnigoj and Thorsby. From the half hour onwards, Nesta's team raised the pace and Genoa seemed surprised. Thus, after Varela's header deflected onto the crossbar by Leali (but he was offside), the Emilians continued to push and in the 37th minute they came close to taking the lead again with the Portuguese attacker, served by Melegoni (Vogliacco late) : Leali once again decisive. Danger averted, but a minute later Nardi on the left lane found the right corridor into which Varela slipped, who anticipated Vogliacco with his left foot, placing a diagonal shot that beat Leali to the far post.

Gilardino tried to wake up the rossoblù by immediately introducing Badelj and Frendrup in the second half in place of Thorsby and Kutlu. A more aggressive Genoa, who came close to equalizing in the 4th minute with Frendrup: Satalino was decisive, but Puscas was offside. And it was the Dane's entry that gave the shock: Galdames tried on a free kick (Satalino be careful), and in the 8th minute Haps scored the equalizer with a left-footed shot from distance in the 8th minute: the rossoblù left-footed finish was splendid, served by Puscas. Other changes in the Grifone: Dragusin for Bani, out with a quadriceps strain. Rossoblù close to the lead with Puscas: header from Strootman's cross. It's the best moment for Genoa: on the next play (21′) Satalino opposes Puscas, Badelj and Galdames three times in the same play. Genoa crushes Reggiana in their half of the pitch and Gilardino brings on Gudmundsson and Ekuban (Vogliacco and Puscas out), Nesta brings on Cigarini and Girma, but the last goal before extra time comes from Lanini in the 50th minute: an oversized header .

the knockout blow — In extra time the former Portanova player who had just entered kicked high (4′) until the home team scored the decisive goal (9′). Badelj triggers Gudmundsson in depth, with the pass touched by Malinovskyi and the Icelandic good with his left foot to anticipate Libutti to beat Satalino: it’s the final 2-1. Last thrill in the second extra half: the former Portanova scores, but the goal is disallowed. His offside is millimetric.