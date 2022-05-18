The Ducal Palace of Genoa has been this Wednesday afternoon the scene of the institutional act of reception of the city of Genoa to authorities and sardines. The Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, spoke in the first place, welcoming the Murcian delegation, indicating that «the Burial of the Sardine is a great opportunity to unite Genoa and Murcia, it is a unique moment to grow together and be united beyond the twinning of our cities.

For his part, the president of the Sardinera Group, José Antonio Sánchez, indicated that “today they are holding hands with one of the cities that has historically been considered one of the most commercial and which is, without a doubt, one of the best shows of the world, our beloved Burial of the Sardine« ensuring that »there will not be a Genoese who does not receive toys by the hands of a sardine fisherman«.

Lastly, the Deputy Mayor of Murcia, Mario Gómez, who is accompanied by the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, and the Councilor for Health and Digital Transformation, Esther Nevado, assured that «currently, Murcia shares with Genoa more than a common history of merchants. During the last 15 years, both cities have been developing bilateral meetings within the framework of institutional relations, as well as various actions in the field of joint promotion at an international level».

It should be remembered that in recent years both cities have developed numerous joint projects for urban development, citizen participation and promotion of tourism financed by the EU. In addition, Murcia has participated with a great floral composition in the last two editions of Euroflora, 2018 and 2022.

Gómez stressed that «now we are bringing another piece of our municipality closer to our Genoese brothers: one of our most international and oldest festivals, with more than a century and a half of existence: The Burial of the Sardine. I would like to invite all Genoese to vibrate with this parade that has its roots in the DNA of all Murcians and to visit our house, which is yours».

For her part, the Minister of Tourism of the Spanish embassy in Italy, Isabel Garaña, stated “the great opportunity that this event represents to transfer to Genoa and Italy the image of Murcia as a unique, authentic and hospitable destination.” The ceremony was also attended by the Prefect of Genoa and the President of Liguria.