Genoa – Team rested today, training is scheduled to resume tomorrow. And it will be a very important day to evaluate the situation of Mateo Retegui, who is dealing with a knee problem, a consequence of the blow suffered during the match against Udinese.

The match against Milan is on Saturdaythe center forward is currently in doubt even if there remains a certain optimism in the rossoblù club about the possibility of his recovery for the match against the rossoneri.

Italy’s matches against Malta and England are scheduled for the following week, so Spalletti’s possible call-up of Retegui is also at stake.

Until now the Italian-Argentine he always played and scored 3 goals in the league and 2 in the Italian Cup.