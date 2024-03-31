Genoa – Failure of a large water pipe in Genoa in the afternoon (31 March) in via Reti, in the Sampierdarena district. The flaw, which opened for reasons to be clarified, it poured a river of water onto the road surface.

The local police intervened on the spot, closing the stretch to traffic at the intersection with via Degola. Problems for the residents of the area in the water supply, Ireti technicians were also on site to restore the case.