Genoa – Another bomb, a remnant of war, has been found in the past few hours in the waters of the east of Genoa: after the one reported on the eve of August 15th by a swimmer who was snorkelling in front of a beach in Quinto, today the technicians who worked on board the motor ship Orion, engaged in the works for the new dam, saw Sturla in the sea, in front of the hospital pediatric Gaslini, another bomb of about 70 centimeters, at a depth of 50 meters.

The discovery triggered the envisaged procedure for making the stretch of water safe with an ordinance of the Port Authority which prohibits navigation and mooring of boats in the area. A ban that will remain active until the arrival of the divers of the underwater operational group of the Navy of La Spezia who will provide for the recovery of the device. No risk to the beaches.