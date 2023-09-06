Genoa – Josh Wander, co-founder of 777 Partners, a company that in addition to Genoa holds control of various football clubs, including Standard Liège, Hertha Berlin, Red Star Paris and Vasco da Gama, is ready to apply to join the board of directors of Eca, the association that represents European football clubs. The association’s assembly is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 7 September (Genoa’s birthday) in Berlin, home of one of the club’s teams based in Miami. The news, relaunched by the German media, was confirmed by circles close to the 777 Partners.

The eventual election of Wander it would be confirmation that the commitment of the 777 Partners in the football world is destined to last over the years. In addition to the ECA president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Uefa number one Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino will take part in tomorrow’s elective assembly.