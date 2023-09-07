Genoa – Josh Wander was elected to the board of ECA, the Association representing all European football clubs. The co-founder of 777 Partners, an American investment company that owns Genoa and other clubs including Standard Liège, Red Star Paris and Vasco da Gama, was and the association of European clubs elected during the meeting which took place this morning in Berlin.

Formally Wander was elected as representative of Standard Liège, but it is an important step for the whole group because it certifies the commitment of the Miami club in the world of football.