Genoa – The surveillance court of Genoa could reject the complaint presented by Luca Delfino, the former bartender who killed his ex-girlfriend Antonella Multari in Sanremo in 2007, against the revocation of early release from prison. Today there was a discussion and the judges reserved the right to decide in the next few days.

Delfino will finish serving his sentence of 16 years and eight months at the end of July but he had benefited from a series of discounts, provided for by the code, which had brought forward the date of release from prison to June. However, the benefit had been revoked due to a fight in which Delfino would have participated. The former bartender denied having taken part in it and therefore filed a complaint.

The murderer, defended by the lawyer Riccardo Lamonaca, had been also sentenced to remain for five years in a Rems, a Residence for the execution of security measures, because it is considered socially dangerous. In recent weeks, the Massa court had extended the period of stay to six and a half years.

The judges recognized that Delfino he must be followed up in a facility and undergo treatment that he never received in prison. He noted that “for the first time he apologized to the parents of the victim” even if it is necessary to understand whether it was “a real and heartfelt repentance or an instrumental one”. It has not yet been decided where he will be hosted but in all likelihood it will be assigned to the Rems Villa Caterina in Genoa Pra’ as he himself had asked to be able to be close to his family.