Genoa – The request for approval of the agreement for the restructuring of Genoa’s debt (Business Crisis Code, ex art. 57, 60 and 63) was presented to the Court of the Ligurian capital on 2 November. The agreement – signed on 31 October with the Revenue Agency – provides for the payment of credits relating to taxes, penalties and interest in the order of 35%. In practice, of the over 106 million euros of exclusively fiscal debts relating to the previous management, the rossoblù club undertakes to pay just over 37.2 million.

Now the ball passes to the Court which has up to 120 days to give its approval. Should the green light be given, from a corporate point of view the club will begin to pay the agreed installments while, from a sporting point of view, a phase will begin in which the Genoa transfer market can take place in compliance with the provisions of article 90 paragraphs 4, 4 bis and 5 of the Noif (Internal organizational rules of the FIGC).

Specifically, the code extends to companies that have obtained the green light for debt restructuring (paragraph 4 bis) the need to carry out market operations with a positive balance. These limits apply to the two market sessions following the approval of the Court. For example, if a player is sold outright or on loan, the money “saved” from the sale can be invested in a new purchase while still guaranteeing a positive balance.

In short, it is not a blocked market but of a market that will have to respect certain parameters (in the coming weeks the FIGC will clarify some practical aspects of application of the rule), having the certainty of a majority shareholder who has committed to investing further. As regards Genoa, if the Court’s approval were to arrive by the end of the year – a hypothesis that can be considered possible given that the application was presented on 2 November – the two transfer sessions affected would be the next one in January and the following summer.