Inter Milan take on Genoa in what promises to be an exciting start to Serie A. Here, we look at five possible scenarios that could occur in this eagerly awaited clash at San Siro.
With a style of play based on ball control, Inter Milan are expected to dominate possession against Genoa. Simone Inzaghi’s men usually dictate the pace at home, and with a squad that is superior in quality to their opponents, they are likely to comfortably exceed 60% possession during the match.
The reigning Italian champions Inter are clear favourites to take all three points in their league opener. With a superior squad and playing at home, the Nerazzurri look set to start the season with a convincing win against a newly promoted Genoa side that could struggle to stop the hosts.
Despite Inter’s superiority, Genoa could seize some opportunities to do damage on the scoreboard. The Rossoblù have shown offensive ability in pre-season and could find the net in some isolated play, while Inter, with their offensive power, almost guarantees that they will score at least one goal.
Genoa could play a defensive game in the first 45 minutes, looking to contain an Inter side that may take time to find its rhythm after pre-season. This could lead to a draw at half-time, a scenario that would not be far-fetched if the visitors manage to thwart Inzaghi’s team’s initial attempts.
Lautaro Martinez is Inter’s star player, and he is expected to start the season on the right foot. The Argentine striker is usually decisive in important games, and there is a high probability that he will take advantage of some opportunity to score in his season debut, reaffirming his role as the team’s main scorer.
More news about the European leagues
#Genoa #Inter #predictions #ahead #Nerazzurris #Serie #debut
Leave a Reply