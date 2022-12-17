Genoa – «Have a nice trip, Sinisa, I’m proud to be your adopted son, you took care of me, you understood me from the first glance and there was no longer any need for so many words». Alex Vogliacco wrote it on instagramdefender of Genoa, partner of Virginia Mihajlovic and father of Violante, the granddaughter of Sinisa and Arianna Mihajlovic.

«We still had a lot of things to do but your soul will remain here forever, nothing in the world will ever erase what you did, the courage you fought with and the dignity that only a great king can have, yes because you were the king of the weakest, of those who fought to have a place in the world, you were a just person and I promise I will carry on your values. One day we’ll meet again, we’ll keep watching the games, and you’ll make me eat more Serbian food. Wait for me and protect us from up there, until it’s time I will find your beautiful and sullen gaze in Violante. I love you”.