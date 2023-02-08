Genoa – After Criscito’s knockout, there is Vulgar at risk. The former Benevento defender is struggling with some muscle discomfort. A decisive summit is expected today to understand if he can recover. The hope is that it’s nothing serious, but the fact that we’re already playing tomorrow night complicates things a lot.

One more problem for Gilardino who has already lost Criscito for 15 days due to a slight muscle strain and does not yet know if he will be able to count on Bani recovered from fatigue. The former Bologna defender trained separately. The tests he underwent had ruled out any injuries, showing only a contracture. Bani will try until the end, but he certainly won’t take any unnecessary risks.

If he doesn’t make it either, Gilardino would only have two centre-backs left: Dragusin and Matturro. At that point the coach would be “forced” to abandon the 3-man defense to move on to the 4-man defense. Even in Parma, Genoa had played with 4 defenders in the second half, but in that case Gila could count on the central couple Dragusin-Vogliacco with Sabelli to right and Criscito to left. Behind the blanket is very short.

Not a good sign in view of tomorrow evening when Genoa will face the top scorer of the championship: that Matteo Brunori who punished the Griffin already in the first leg. He came out of the last match a bit tired. But tomorrow there should be.