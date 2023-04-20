Genoa – Genoa trained this morning in Pegli. A tactical session for Alberto Gilardino’s men in view of Saturday’s away match at Cittadella. The tactical canvas shouldn’t vary much. Against the team from Veneto, in the 3-5-2 Vogliacco will return to central defense with Bani on the right and Dragusin on the left. The return of the former Benevento central player will bring Criscito back to the left-handed out of midfield, with Sabelli returning to the right. Forward Ekuban and Puscas try to put Gilardino in difficulty but, barring surprise, the Coda-Gudmundsson pairing is confirmed. However, it is not excluded that depending on the progress of the match, the rossoblù coach may also opt for the solution with two strikers. Gilardino will resolve the last doubts in the finishing touches scheduled for tomorrow morning before leaving for Cittadella.

Saturday, among other things, will be a “special” away game because more than 2,500 Genoans are expected in the stands in a facility, the Tombolato di Cittadella, which can hold 7,600. Almost half of the stadium, therefore, will be rossoblù: one more reason to get the three points and take another important step towards promotion.