Genoa – Alexander Vulgar approaches the return to the group. The defender still trained separately today, to recover after the muscle problem that blocked him a couple of days before the match against Palermo.

The decisive test for the return to the group is scheduled for tomorrow, in time to be called up for the away game Modena, match scheduled for Sunday at Braglia at 16.15. Also improves Mimmo Criscito, who will be available again for Spal. Ekuban he will begin training in groups from March.