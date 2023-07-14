Moena – It was one of the revelations of the last championship. In his first season in rossoblù Alessandro Vogliacco, 24, had the patience to wait for his moment as he has always done in his career: working every day. Together with the girl who later became his wife in June, Virginia Mihajlovic, daughter of Sinisahe also had to deal with the disappearance of the former coach who became a reference in his life before exploding on the pitch and achieving promotion to Serie A with Genoa.

Vogliacco, this 2023 for the moment will be marked by promotion, marriage and shortly by the debut in Serie A. It could hardly have gone better.

«After a very difficult period that we managed to put behind us, we are now experiencing a beautiful one. In this 2023 the magic was created, let’s hope it continues like this and that it bodes well for next season».

A year ago, from the training camp in Bad Haring, Austria, he told us about his anticipation for his debut in the Griffin’s shirt. In 365 days how many things have changed?

«I’ve always had a very clear goal in my head: to show my qualities and help Genoa return to Serie A. Many things have happened and many moments have passed but my prerogative has always been the same: work. I gave my all while waiting for my chances. As always, the work pays off and I’m happy to have had great satisfaction».

There is perhaps a precise moment in which his season changes together with that of Genoa. At the 76th Bari-Genoa, on 26 December 2022, Gilardino sent her onto the pitch at San Nicola and moved to defense three for the first time. From that moment on, the team has found a great balance.

“For me that was a very special match. Very little time had passed since the death of Sinisa (December 16, ed) and played in front of 50,000 people in my hometown stadium. I entered with blood in my eyes and I’m happy that the coach has seen this hunger and this availability towards the team. But there are also other moments in which, in my opinion, the season has changed».

Which ones are they?

«The Coppa Italia match in Rome in which the coach played for the first time with a three-man defense from the start and then certainly the 45th match against Genoa-Venice. It wasn’t a particularly good first half, in the second half Sabelli and I came in and with my teammates we won by switching to three-man defence. From that moment on, the coach confirmed that he could change formation and this contributed a lot to making my season go well».

In the three-man defense of Genoa you play in the middle, a position in which you also need vision of the game. Had he already taken the field with this form?

«The last year of Primavera with Juve, even though I was the right centre-back, and then I did it a couple of times with the Under 21s. In the past I often played with the 4 back, but I feel great in the threesome. With this solution perhaps my qualities are better highlighted and I can lead the defense when needed, I can read the insertions better and I can also have fun when it comes to playing and starting the action cleanly».

How important was Gilardino’s arrival on the Genoa bench for you?

«For me it was fundamental, but above all on a human level. I immediately found an incredible connection and trust with him. It is straightforward and correct. I often say this: in all the games I’ve played, no matter how much, I’ve always given 100%. The coach is a respectable person and he has gained everyone’s trust: he wants the good of Genoa and the team ».

What has just ended is his first season in which he played for Genoa. Despite this, a very strong bond has formed between you, the fans and the city: how was this alchemy born?

«Perhaps because we seafarers are very similar, we live things in a passionate way. It sounds like a cliché but the rossoblù fans really get inside you. Last year, at the end of the season, I only wanted to play at home because I entered the pitch already knowing I was going to win: at Ferraris I felt invincible».

Alessandro Vogliacco and Virginia Mihajlovic leaving the cathedral of Monopoli

He recently married Virginia, Mihajlovic’s daughter. And you have a little girl, Violante, almost two years old, with whom you often travel around Genoa together. How important was her family to you during this time?

«A lot, they really are the fuel in my life: they give me all-round stability that I could not have alone in moments of tiredness or weakness. I am able to give something extra because I know I have to take care of them too. And then there are my parents, very humble people, and my brothers. For all the sacrifices they have made for me, I feel the duty to always give something more».

He has a piece of family in the locker room: Stefano Sabelli is his sister’s husband. What’s it like sharing a locker room with a brother-in-law?

«It’s beautiful, when you have a piece of your family in your team you always tend to want to protect it. We have become brothers, we live in symbiosis and we confront each other. He gives me real advice and has no problem always telling me the truth, for better or for worse.”

You mentioned Sinisa earlier. How much and what did Mihajlovic pass on to you also as a footballer given that he was a very good coach and before that a great central defender like you?

«He filled me with advice: I remember when I was younger he told me I had to get a little dirty. I had to be tougher, rougher with the attackers. Then as time went by I tried to steal some of his football ideas as well. Since he’s gone I feel the duty to try to be at least half as tough as he was and to carry on his principles both in life and in football ».

You’ve always said that your dream was to play in Serie A: now that you’ve achieved this great professional goal, how do you imagine your debut in the top flight?

«To tell the truth, I even joked about it with my friends: I still can’t imagine being a Serie A player, perhaps because I still have to play my first match. I will certainly enjoy every second of that match to the fullest because I have been making sacrifices together with my family to reach Serie A».