Genoa – The social cooperative La Comunità, with the San Giovanni Battista socio-educational center for boys and girls in middle schools, organizes the second edition of the second-hand market at Villa Piantelli, in Corso de Stefanis, on Friday 13 October, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Entrance is free as are the offers what can be done to buy clothes, shoes, bags: the kids from San Giovanni Battista who attend the center in the afternoons, but it is open to the whole city, collaborated in the setting up and organization. The items on sale do not have a price set at the origin: everyone leaves what they can.

The market, organized for the first time last year, is part of the activities carried out by young people and will serve to finance other initiatives of the afternoon centre.