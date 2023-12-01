Genoa – «Unrepeatable opportunity, we offer a splendid apartment in a perfectly renovated villa comprising entrance hall, double living room, large kitchen with dining area, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, garden and very large terrace on the floor facing the sea, independent heating, air conditioning, private access to the beach, enchanting gulf view ». The advert is easily found on most real estate brokerage platforms, “Apartment in Villa in Quinto”. Some sites locate it in Via Gianelli, others in Piazzale Rusca. Perhaps, an intentional “mistake”. But the photos match both for Via Gianelli and for Piazzale Rusca. And also the price, 1,950,000 euros for 220 square meters, a prestigious home.

But it is not a proposal like all the others. That is it a house that has entered the history of Sampdoria, Luca Vialli’s house. The only one where the Sampd’oro striker who passed away last January 6th lived, rented, in Genoa during all that unforgettable Blucerchiati epic. The beautiful season of Italian football. Vialli was there, on the ground floor of “Villa Maria”, and everyone knew it. And for a good period, a few meters before, in the direction of the gardens, Roberto Mancini lived. Anyone who frequented Vialli in those years is assailed by a thousand memories when they see the photos of the interior of that house in the real estate advert, even though it has changed over the decades and with the alternation of tenants. The lounge, especially, and the terrace overlooking the sea. Not the kitchen, because the bomber jacket practically never went into the kitchen. He also ate breakfast outside.

Vialli looked at the sea from there and saw his friend the rock. One day he said, «I open the window, I find him in front of me and I greet him. It’s a nice way to start the day.” And “Villa Maria” was also the destination of two pilgrimages by Blucerchiati fans, who stopped for hours in front of its gates. The first, when it seemed that Vialli would leave but then he remained at Sampdoria. And the second when he actually left, to Juventus. With tears in his eyes. His days started from “Villa Maria” towards Mugnaini and his evenings. By car or even by scooter, riding one of the first Honda Ch 250s seen in Genoa.

Andrea Pirlo says that «dreaming is free». And so in this period in which the Sampdoria Foundation project launched two summers ago by Marco Lanna is becoming current again, in which Matteo Manfredi makes frequent references to the past, to the tradition of Sampdoria, it would be nice to imagine that precisely that house where Vialli has lived for years could become the headquarters of the Foundation. The price certainly clashes with the rigid “spending review” that is involving the Sampdoria club, which is essential for rebalancing the accounts, but dreaming is free. And the house for sale.—