Genoa – It was reopened late yesterday evening, with an alternating lane, via Trossarelli: the road on the heights of Struppa had been closed since Friday night due to the collapse (due to rain) of the retaining wall of the football pitch of the church of San Cosimo. «Temporary new jerseys will be positioned – the president of the Media Valbisagno municipality, Maurizio Uremassi, announced in the afternoon – to allow vehicles to pass. On Monday (tomorrow, ed.) the technicians will place the two-ton concrete blocks».

This latter intervention will take up several days of next week (there are around fifty blocks to be transported and laid): «With the residents we have agreed on the opening times of the road and the interruption of operations of containment of the wall that came down to allow everyone to reach their jobs and schools and to be able to return home”, adds the president of the municipality.

The solution, especially the temporary one with New Jerseyans, calmed the minds of the isolated inhabitants – around 500 people – who yesterday morning in their dozens had invaded Via Trossarelli, creating a garrison to ask the Municipality for rapid intervention. Everyone is worried about mobility and supply problems.

“Some supermarkets are ready to carry the shopping to the road stop for free,” Uremassi reassured. There was no need to go that far, and the opening of the alternating direction made those who protested breathe a sigh of relief. While the protest was mounting, the organizational machine was moving: the municipal councilor for civil protection, Sergio Gambino, managed to find the concrete blocks that will be positioned in front of the collapsed wall to shield the road from further landslides. “The teams removed the debris quickly, now it’s a matter of making the road safe,” explains the councilor.

Before the buffer operation Gambino had thought of having two ambulances stationed – one downstream and the other upstream from the landslide – to intervene if any of the residents of the isolated villages needed hospital treatment (the passage of the stretcher would have been done manually). .

Yesterday morning, a second wave of bad weather it alarmed the residents but fortunately in Struppa, the rain was not as intense as in Voltri and Foce. The risk was that the work done by Aster on Friday would be nullified. Instead, the weather only slowed down the interventions scheduled for yesterday. Nothing compared to what happened in the rest of the city, where several neighborhoods recorded real waterfalls and hailstorms. Funds, cellars and even some underpasses were flooded: at Foce, the one between Corso Torino and Corso Sardegna, and in Val Bisagno, the underpass between Via Bobbio and Via Piacenza. Inconveniences also occurred in San Fruttuoso: at the intersection between Piazza Giusti and Corso Sardegna the traffic lights went haywire, creating inconveniences.

Let’s go back to Struppa. The technicians of the Curia, owner of the area affected by the landslide, have started the surveys to open the construction site for the definitive safety of the wall: it is about starting a project that has been stopped for years, an important job that involves an expense of around two hundred thousand EUR. “We will find the money,” explained Don Isidoro Damonte, parish priest of the hamlets of San Cosimo and San Martino.