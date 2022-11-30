Genoa – Via Scarsellini in Sampierdarena was closed to traffic this morning. The Fire Brigade are intervening on the spot secure a building whose roofing sheet is unsafe and with the strong wind that is blowing over the city, it risks flying away, hitting passers-by or damaging parked cars.

The same surgery had already become necessary a year ago: on that occasion the closure had lasted more than a day because it had been necessary to call a crane.