Genoa, we are moving towards the away match prohibited for the Veronese players

Genoa – After the post-match incidents against Monza, the decision of the relevant bodies regarding the match is expected today presence of Veronese fans tomorrow at Ferraris: we go towards the stop for residents in Veneto.

The sale for the guest sector is blockedin the meantime the quota of 30 thousand fans present at Ferraris has already been exceeded, around 1400 tickets remain available, on sale until tomorrow on the Vivaticket circuit and at the rossoblù Ticket office.

Today Genoa trains at Signorinifinishing session and then head to the match against Hellas, which is very important in terms of salvation.