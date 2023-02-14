Genoa – This afternoon around 15.00 an Amt verifier worker was attacked on Line 1 which from Pegli heads towards the center of Genoa. The worker was pushed by subjects yet to be identified from whom she had just asked for the travel document for verification. Unfortunately, the verifier was thrown off the bus and hit her head as she fell On Pavement; at the moment the woman is in the emergency room of the Villa Scassi hospital for checks on her state of health. The report comes from a note from Uiltrasporti della Liguria.

“Uiltrasporti – says the regional secretary, Giuseppe Gulli – strongly requests new routes to protect the health and safety of workers on board the buses. Operators are under stress from the frequent episodes of aggression that occur during the service. Together with the municipal administration and the AMT company, we want to reach a common path”.

The requests made by the union and being examined by the Municipality and the company concern coordination between the police forces and the Prefecture, the Daspo towards those subjects who tend to repeat aggressive behavior on board buses and cameras at the terminus and very busy stops. Uiltrasporti claims that tools such as, for example, body cams can be adopted for the personal safety of employees at the request of the operators.

“To guarantee – Gulli continues – the safety of citizens and workers, it is necessary to invest also through the necessary resources: security cannot be considered a cost but an instrument of social cohesion. It is unacceptable that in 2023 these episodes will still happen to which Uiltrasporti intends to put an end through the awareness of the institutions, the population and politics “.