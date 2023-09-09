Genoa – Bad news for Italian tennis from the Aon Challenger which is being played on the Valletta Cambiaso courts in Genoa. Andrea Vavassori, on the field for access to the final against Thiago Seyboth and just called up to Davis for the first time, was forced to retire with the score 4-3 in favor of the Brazilian. Vavassori requested medical attention at 3-3 due to a problem in his left hip.

The 28-year-old tennis player from Pinerolo tried to resume, but immediately afterwards raised the white flag. There is concern about Vavassori’s first call-up in the Davis Cup, but Filippo Volandri, captain of Italy, reassures: “Vavassori has a slight discomfort in his upper back and – as a precaution, given the importance of the Davis Cup match – he preferred to interrupt the match and withdraw from the semi-final of the Genoa Challenger”. The Italian captain has included the Turin native in the list of players called up for the group stage scheduled in Bologna from 12 to 17 September. The Azzurri will be busy against Canada, Chile and Sweden.

In the final in Genoa, meanwhile, goes the Brazilian Seyboth which awaits the winner between Thiago Monteiro and Fabio Fognini.

The doubles final in Valletta Cambiaso (photo Provenzali)

Doubles, Oradini and Rottoli win

The Italians Giovanni Oradini and Lorenzo Rottoli won the doubles title at the 19th edition of the Aon Open Challenger – Memorial Giorgio Messina tournament, on the Valletta Cambiaso court in Genoa. In the final they defeated the Serbian twins Matej and Ivan Sabanov 6-4 6-3.