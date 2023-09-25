Genoa – Left wing looking for a master, the curse does not end. Starter in the last two matches, Aaron Martin was sent off in Lecce after just over half an hour which compromised the match, a double yellow card because he was put on the ropes by Almqvist’s constant push. The situation improved with the entry of Vasquezwho now has the chance to take back the shirt from the first minute thanks to the disqualification of the Spaniard.

The Mexican has been one of the best so far, who returned to Genoa a little quietly after the double relegation of the previous two seasons, has improved day after day and now has the opportunity to consolidate his position. Waiting for Haps to find the best condition after the long stop due to injury. Yesterday was a rest day, today the team meets at Signorini for the first real training session heading towards Rome. Messias will be there, awaiting Vogliacco’s definitive return to the group. In the afternoon, a visit to the Boat Show is planned, where Genoa has a stand. And the return to Sciorba of some young talents from the youth sector will be made official.