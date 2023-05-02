Genoa – The vandalism around the Quay of Friendship of Quintowhich has become an iconic place for Sampdoria fans, the location with Vialli and Mancini as protagonists of the final scene of “The summer”, the docufilm dedicated to the golden Samp that won the Scudetto.

They were in the night burned some of the blucerchiate scarves hung for months on the pier, while on the wall just recently repainted in blucerchiato (after being covered for the first time in grey) some insulting writings have appeared and the number 9, that of Vialli’s shirt, has been corrected with a “B ”. An episode that certainly raises the tension even further. Sampdoria fans are already forwarding photos of these new vandalisms and anger is growing.

In recent weeks, the wall of friendship had been canceled and then recolored.