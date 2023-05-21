Genoa – The infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa directed by Professor Matteo Bassetti was yesterday the subject of a vandalism. Unknown people have written insults referring to Professor Bassetti inside the structure on the plates bearing his name. The news was given by the health management of the Genoese hospital which announced “that it had filed a complaint and started an internal investigation of the structure to reconstruct what happened; the forces of order were also involved, who intervened on the spot”.

“All the Departments of the Polyclinic express solidarity with Professor Bassetti and all the doctors, nurses, oss and technicians of his team operating at the facility of excellence, affected by the cowardly act” added the hospital management.