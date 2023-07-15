Genoa – This morning a van traveling across the San Giorgio bridge in the west direction of Genoa collided with an articulated lorry. The driver was trapped in the passenger compartment.

The place of the accident

The Multedo firefighters first secured the vehicle and opened the door with the electric spreader, then stabilized the driver with a cervical collar and a special bust that limits the movements of the spine. At that point they handed him over to the 118 staff who took him to the hospital.

The traffic, to allow rescue operations in safety, remained closed for about thirty minutes.