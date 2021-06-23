Investigating the man, the policemen discovered that the forty-two-year-old by profession was a computer technician and had a specific precedent: a few years ago he was sued because he had installed a tracker in his ex-wife’s car.

Genoa – He always managed to be found in the places his ex-girlfriend frequented. On the way from home to work, but also when the woman went to occasional places. A continuous stalking, started after she – fed up with his insistence on reconnecting the relationship – had blocked his telephone use, interrupting a continuous cycle of calls (even in the middle of the night) and Whatsapp messages that contained threats that were not even too veiled.

In order not to lose sight of her, the man, a 42-year-old Genoese, had secretly installed a GPS device under the bumper of the ex’s car. The tracker allowed him to make the woman feel her breath on her neck. Every time he went out he found him in front of him. The forty-year-old was arrested by the police – the investigation was conducted by the Sestri Ponente police station – on charges of persecutory acts. Now he is under house arrest.

The handcuffs were released thanks to an intuition of the victim. The recurring presence of that until a few months ago had been her partner made her suspicious and so she turned to the police. To the agents coordinated by the deputy commissioner Vincenzo Perrìa he told what until then was only a suspicion: “He has installed an application in my cell phone and with that he can know my whereabouts,” he said.

Investigating the man, the policemen discovered that the forty-two-year-old by profession was a computer technician and had a specific precedent: a few years ago he was sued because he had installed a tracker in his ex-wife’s car. So the police suggested the lady to bring the car in a trusted garage to check if he had given it the same treatment.

The woman followed the advice and took the subcompact to the mechanic. The latter managed to find the device within minutes (it was located in the rear bumper). It was connected to a sim that turned out to be in the name of the ex. But while the craftsman was talking to the customer, he swooped into the workshop stalker: screaming, he threatened the mechanic to break everything. He wanted the device and was willing to do whatever it takes to get hold of it. A scene that caused the ex-girlfriend to fall ill (due to the accumulated stress she was taken to the hospital in an ambulance), but luckily before the forty-year-old could hurt someone, the police cars arrived. And the Forensics. The device was seized (proof of the persecutory acts) and the handcuffs were released on the technician’s wrists. Investigators found that the tracker was connected to the man’s smartphone thanks to one app.