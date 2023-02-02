Genoa – Slipping is their job. But usually they do it on snowy slopes. Yesterday, however, four athletes of the US national ski team tried to slide on clay at the Park Tennis Genoa. Stars and Stripes champions Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, Ava Sunshine and Katie Hensien they stopped in Genoa to prepare for the World Cup scheduled in Meribel, France, from 6 to 19 February. A few days to train dry and to “disconnect” with the head in view of the most important appointment of the season.

Specialists in giant slalom and slalom, the girls had fun dribbling on the courts of Via Zara with Pietro Ansaldo as their exceptional instructor.

To allow the event, yesterday they were the Municipality, the Region and Coni were present to greet the champions, it was the orthopedist of the blue national team Matteo Guelfi, Genoese doc. He contacted the Gialloblù president Federico Ceppellini. And together with the Swedish coach Magnus Andersson he entrusted the girls to the care of the osteopath Federico Delfino, who has been the Park’s athletic trainer for years. Going from minus 15 degrees in the Czech Republic, where the races were held last weekend, to 12 in Genoa doesn’t seem to have created any problems for the female skiers. On the contrary.

«This climate is ideal for dry training – says Moltzan – In Maribel the temperatures will be low, but I don’t think we will suffer from this sudden change in temperature». «Genoa is wonderful – said an enthusiastic Sunshine – we didn’t know it. In America we always talk about Rome, Milan, Venice, Naples, Florence, little about Liguria which is a wonderful place».

Very active on social media, like all girls their age, they already have trips planned to post photos and attract the attention of their followers. «They told us about the Palazzi dei Rolli and the Rubens exhibition; of Boccadasse, Spianata Castelletto and other evocative places – O’Brien confirms – we may not be able to see everything, but we will not fail to take our shots in these wonderful places. We will also go to Portofino. They promised us we’ll have pesto and focaccia cheese. The calories? We will burn them by training».

The climate is relaxed in the US house, the national team will obviously bet on the superstar Mikaela Shiffrin (who coaches with her theme) but also the teammates, and in particular Moltzan, can cultivate ambitions: «The World Cup is a fundamental step. We aim for the maximum. We’ve been living on skis and mountains since we were three years old – Hensien points out – a little sea can do us nothing but good. France is nearby and therefore Genoa is the ideal place to work hard but with a different spirit. There’s the sun, the heat and everything helps us to ease the tension of the world appointment a bit”.

In which they will also have to beware of the blue ones. «Your national team is very strong – admits Sunshine – from Sofia Goggia to Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino. It’s always hard to deal with them and also in these World Cup they will be among the great favourites. We will do our best knowing that in the end, the difference is made by the head».

What about tennis? When it comes to naming their favorite champions, they have no doubts: Roger Federer and their compatriot Serena Williams. But, even if Pietro Ansaldo acknowledges that they have “extraordinary reactivity and could also do well on clay courts”, the girls are under no illusions. «Let’s say that tennis isn’t really our strong point – they comment with a smile – but it’s very fun and here they put us all at ease so we can try our hand with the racket and experience a new sporting emotion».