The two youth selections of the Grifone, coached by Konko and Ruotolo, are in the running for the tricolor. The Under 17 team beat Milan 4-3 in the quarterfinals. And the Under 18s gained access to the final four

Genoa – Among the top four in Italy, in the running for the title: the Under 17 and Under 18 of Genoa yesterday reached an important milestone. The Under 17 team, coached by Konko, won 4-3 against Milan in Begato at the end of an exciting comeback, with the game overturned from 1-3 in the last half hour: by Paggini, Toniato, Calvani and Accornero the rossoblù goals. “We must always believe in it and these guys never give up – Konko commented – and now let’s think about the semifinal”. Which will be played on Thursday against one between Benevento and Bologna.

And among the top four in Italy there is also the Under 18 team of Gennaro Ruotolo: yesterday’s defeat against Milan (0-1) away, in a long-controlled match, does not compromise the qualification for the Final Four together with Inter, Roma and Atalanta. The Under 18 team will return to the field on Friday in Romagna, in a single match against Inter. “It is a great satisfaction – said Ruotolo – to be shared with the whole youth sector, to be classified among the top four. Inter are the favorites to win, but we are going to play”

