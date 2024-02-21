Genoa – “We knew nothing about the flying squad's investigation. Personally I discovered it by reading the newspapers.” Paolo Negrodeputy superintendent of the Digos of the Police Headquarters of Genoa, and historian belonging to the so-called 'fan squad' responded thus to the question of judge Riccardo Crucioli, regarding the information circulating in the police headquarters on the investigation of the flying squad on the alleged extortions against Genoa which sees accused of criminal conspiracy about fifteen rossoblu ultras on trial today.

And the commissioner gave the same answer Massimo Valeri, who coordinated that team for several years. The Digos policemen were called to testify by the lawyers of some of the defendants and explained how 'bargaining' with organized fans works.

“Whenever there is a problem we must listen to the fans and try to negotiate so that the situation is resolved for the best” explained Negro. And for this “I often heard Leopizzi, Fileni and also Marashithe latter not because he was an ultra but because he knew the steps very well and was also a very good friend of Leopizzi”.

Digos explained that the protest against the rossoblù bus at Genoa airport after the defeat against Pescara was also agreed upon “guarantees” provided by one of the defendants: “I spoke with Fileni, then we met at the airport. Upon the decision of the official responsible for public order we stopped the bus for a few minutes to make the complaint and then it left safely”.

“When Fileni, Leopizzi or Marashi gave us guarantees, they have never been betrayed in the field. We deal with that, not with anything else”, said the Digos policeman in response to Judge Crucioli who asked him if they really received reassurances “from people for whom a flying squad manager has listed long criminal CVs”.

“We deal with Leopizzi and the others about public order issues – added his superior – because they are the ones who followed in the stands, otherwise we wouldn't be able to manage public order with thousands of fans in the stadium”.