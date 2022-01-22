The new Genoa coach, Alexander Blessin, during the match against Udinese

Genoa – Alexander Blessin is ready to debut on the Genoa bench for the match against Udinese. Immediately a race not to be missed for the Grifone who has not won at Marassi since last April. The German coach focuses on a 4-man defense with Hefti, Bani, Vanheusden and Vasquez in front of Sirigu. In between Sturaro and Badelj, with Yeboah, Portanova and Ekuban behind Destro.

The formations

GENOA (4-3-3): Sirigu – Hefti, Bani, Vanheusden, Vasquez – Portanova, Badelj, Sturaro – Ekuban, Destro, Yeboah. Available: Semper, Marchetti, Maksimovic, Masiello, Melegoni, Calafiori, Cambiaso, Buksa, Pandev, Ekuban, Galdames, Bianchi.

UDINESE (3-5-2): Silvestri – Becao, Nuytinck, Perez – Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie – Beto, Deulofeu. Available: Santurro, Mari ‘, Zeegelaar, Jajalo, Soppy, Samardzic, Pussetto, Pinzi, Success, Nestorovski, Ianesi, Piana.

