Trieste – Genoa on the pitch with the 3-5-2 also against Udinese. Alberto Gilardino confirms the form that allowed Ferraris to beat Roma on Thursday evening. Compared to the victorious number 11 against the Giallorossi, however there are some new features. On the left wing there is Haps in place of Matturro and on the right De Winter will replace Sabelli. With Badelj and Strootman knocked out due to injury, the rossoblù coach decided to focus on Thorsby and above all on Malinovskyi who, after three consecutive benches, returns to the pitch from the first minute. Frendrup is the only survivor of the midfield 5-man line. Up front, the Retegui Gudmundsson pair is very confirmed.

Andrea Sottil’s Udinese is aiming for 3-5-1-1 and relies on Succes and Lucca up front. Pereyra from the first minute in place of Samardzic.

The official lineups

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Kristiansen; Ebosele, Pereyra, Wallace, Lovric, Kamara; Succes; Lucca

Genoa (3-5-2): Martinez; Dragusin, Bani, Vasquez; De Winter, Thorsby, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Haps; Retegui, Gudmundsson

The memory of the massacre 60 years ago

Udinese Calcio, in collaboration with Lega Serie A, will commemorate today the almost 2000 victims of the Vajont disaster, in the imminence of the 60th anniversary of the tragedy. On the occasion of the home match against Genoa, scheduled for today at 3pm, a minute’s silence will be observed in memory of the tragedy that occurred on the evening of 9 October 1963. The meditation will be preceded by the projection on the giant screens of some photos of the time and of Longarone football team of that season. Some letters will be read by representatives of the Longarone 1962/63 Footballers’ Memory Group (Franco De Biasio, Franco Fattori, Luca Giuriato), introduced by the mayor of Longarone and president of the Province of Belluno, Roberto Padrin. Next October 9th, to honor the victims, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will first be at the Fortogna cemetery and then at the Vajont dam, in Erto and Casso.