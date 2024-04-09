Genoa – It will take at least a month to a month and a half to reopen the Genoa-Piacenza state road 45 to a two-way street currently passable in one-way alternating due to a landslide in the locality of La Presa in the Municipality of Bargagli (Genoa). The Infrastructure Councilor of the Liguria Region explains it Giacomo Giampedrone in the Regional Council responding to a question from councilor Sergio Rossetti (Action) on the landslide which isolated 400 people for ten days in the hinterland of Genoa.

“I will be more precise when the definitive safety works begin – reiterates the councilor – to also reopen the municipal road above as a two-way street the wall that supported it needs to be brought back to levelthe mayor of Bargagli told us that he will need a hand, obviously we will give it to him as Civil Protection rather than with infrastructure funds”.

“On this point too, I don't have such certain timescales regarding the safety of a large slope that has completely collapsed, but I can say that the safety measures will begin as early as this week, nails and metal mesh. At the moment the main emergency has ceased, we have the capacity to act in the event that the municipal road above is closed due to bad weather, if we eventually have to restart the emergency system that has already been activated for a week”.