Genoa – Two threatening letters they were delivered to the secretariat of the Mazzini classical high school in Sampierdarena. They were addressed to the principal and the administrative manager. In one letter there is a drawing of an employee, a sexist phrase and the threat: “You will end up badly”.

But noThere was also a powdered substance in the envelopes: and at the high school, in addition to the scientific police and the police cars, the police bomb squad arrived and analyzed the fragments. According to the first analyzes it would be picric acid, a very powerful explosive substance, banned in Italy.

They will serve extensive laboratory analyses to establish with certainty what the substance is. The principal and manager, after hearing from the agents, said they had never been threatened.