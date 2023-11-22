Genoa – «We are the very loud and ferocious cry of all those women who have no voice». Two thousand kneel in Piazza De Ferrari in front of the Liguria Region building while Giulia Cecchettin’s photograph is projected on the facade, the young girl robs and is killed by her ex-boyfriend. After a minute of silence dedicated “to her but also to all the women who suffer violence every day”, two thousand shouted out their anger.

The Non una di meno procession in Genoa

They called it the “angry walk” and many turned out for the event which included a procession from Piazza della Nunziata through the main streets of the city centre. Much more than the five hundred initially predicted by the public order reports. There were four times as many. Not only women on the streets, but also families, children and elderly people. Everyone is ready to say no to gender violence.



Protesters at the march against gender violence

The event was organized by the association “Not one less” and arrives just on the eve of November 25th when two major events are planned at a national level in Rome and Messina. Many of the women who took to the streets were holding pots and wooden cooking spoons used as drums. «Let’s transform our anger into struggle – explain the organizers – we are against rape culture. We are in the streets for Giulia but also for everyone.” Among the most widely chanted slogans during the street demonstration were: “Woman, life and freedom” and “For Giulia and for all”. In addition obviously to the motto: “Together we left, together we will return: not one less” which refers precisely to the association that organizes the event.