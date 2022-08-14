Genoa – Two quarrels with stabbing in the night in Genoa. The first, around one in the area of via Camozzinito Voltri, where two people of age faced each other with guns. One was wounded in the chest and leg and was taken to Villa scassi. Her condition is serious.

Second attack in Sampierdarena. The wounded man is in his forties, hit in the face by a stab in via Molteni. He too was rescued and taken to the Villa scassi. His condition does not bother the doctors. They investigate the police.