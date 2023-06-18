Genoa – Two young prostitutes they were attacked last night by foreign boys who wanted to rob them. The episodes happened a short time later in via Pellegni al Campasso. One robbery was successful, another was not due to the reaction of the woman who then called the police. The young woman described the two attackers, who wanted to take her bag away, as North Africans.

But his reaction put them on the run. When the police cars arrivehowever another woman told the agents that shortly before a group of foreign children, probably minors, had ripped a gold bracelet from her wrist.