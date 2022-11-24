Genoa – Two nurses were attacked last night in the Covid sector of the medical department of the Villa Scassi hospital in Sampierdarena. Injuring them was an elderly patient in a strong state of agitation. They were treated in the emergency room, with a prognosis of 7 days each.

To report it is Valerio Testa, from Fials: “The Covid departments collect patients with different clinical characteristics. Including subjects that are not easy to manage – he says – Also for this reason they usually have an expanded staffing. Bad staffing shortages meant that tonight instead of three operators there were only two on duty. With a third, the intervention could have been more effective and less risky for the colleagues”. Testa underlines how the situation of the “Asl 3 is complex. In December, the contracts of about 100 nurses expire. We need more nurses than there are. As of December 31, 90 hires are already expected, fewer than colleagues who leave. For social and health workers, the picture is even worse: only 30 hires scheduled as of December 31 against 100 expiring contracts. Today, at the end of November, we still don’t know if they will unlock the rankings. Blocked by a September note from Alisa for fear of emptying private RSAs. We are worried. We ask for the immediate release of the rankingsotherwise the services and safety of the operators will be at risk”.