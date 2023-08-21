A very bad episode of violence took place afterwards Genoa-Fiorentina. Two twenty-year-old Viola fans were attacked around one o’clock last night as they were passing by in their car from Piazza Alimonda, a hot spot for Rossoblù fans.

Viola fans would pass honking their horns in jubilation at their team’s victory. Some Genoa fans first threw objects, including a bottle, at the car, ending up damaging it. Then, when the supporters of the lilies stopped, the attack occurred. The two twenty-year-olds, residing in Florence, were forced to resort to the care of the doctors in the emergency room of the San Martino hospital who diagnosed them with wounds that could be healed in a few days. Primo Canale brings it back.