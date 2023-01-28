Genoa – The Genoa fans mobilize to remember Claudio Vincenzo Spagnolo 28 years after his death, which took place in front of the Luigi Ferraris stadium. Two appointmentsas the fans of the Gradinata Nord explain in a press release: “January 29th marks the anniversary of the death of Claudio Spagna due to facts known to all before the Genoa-Milan match. Before the Genoa-Pisa match on Saturday 28th January, we will honor Claudio bringing flowers under his beloved Nord. Furthermore, on Sunday, like every January 29, we will meet at 2.00 pm from the monument dedicated to him to unite us all together with the family in his memory. “Living in the heart of those who remain is not to die””.