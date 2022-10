Genoa – After the suffered but deserved success obtained in Terni, Alexander Blessin gave the team an extra day of rest as a reward: the team will meet again on Tuesday at Signorini to start preparing for the match against Brescia next Saturday at Ferraris.

In the next few hours there are tests to which Pajac must undergo to understand the extent of the injury to his left knee: there is a fear of a long stop.