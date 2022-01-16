Genoa – First dinner then some cocktails served in a well-known club in the center, then some good music in another place: this time on the Anita Garibaldi promenade in Nervi. An evening like any other if it weren’t for the quarantine to which a twenty-year-old Genoese youth had been forced following the positivity to Covid-19.

The boy, for this very reason, was sued for the crime of violation of the quarantine by the carabinieri of the Nervi station who had intervened stopping him for noises in viale Franchini. Now take risks an administrative sanction ranging from four hundred to one thousand euros.

It all begins when the 118 operations center requires immediate intervention by the soldiers of the Nerviese Public Assistance for help a young man, drunk, in Piazza Sciolla: right in front of the Nervi station. The volunteers, after reaching the boy, first assisted him and then tried to accompany him to the emergency room of the San Martino hospital, unaware of the positivity. The young man, after refusing hospitalization, sent the men of the Nerviese away to go up towards Viale delle Palme.

Upon returning to the office, the volunteers received a second call from 118 which required another intervention in viale Franchini. With the sirens explained they reached the central post office and found the young man, rescued shortly before, in the company of the carabinieri. Just following the control of the military it was discovered that the young man, reported to ASL3 for positivity to Covid, was violating the fiduciary quarantine in the company of his girlfriend. To aggravate the position, the entrance into the premises, crowded on Saturday evening, coming into contact with other people.

When asked by the military, the boy replied that he had undergone, independently, a quick swab which – according to the twenty-year-old – would have given a negative result. However, in order to get out of the quarantine, a test performed by a pharmacy authorized by the health company is required.