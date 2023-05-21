Genoa – He punched and stabbed four young people outside a nightclub in Sampierdarena, causing them wounds that healed in a few days and also tried to attack the cops. For this reason, a 20-year-old woman of foreign origin was arrested last night by the police. The events took place between via Carzino and via Cantore. Police officers from the Cornigliano police station and police station have arrived on site. The young people (two girls and two boys), hit apparently for no reason, suffered injuries that could be healed in a few days: the most serious is a 26-year-old who was stabbed with two blows right arm and hand with a 10-day prognosis.

The girl upon arrival of the police had hidden the double bladed knife in the back of the briefs and when two of the policemen who intervened were accompanying her on the steering wheel to take her to the police station with her free hand, she pulled it out threatening the agents before being definitively blocked. The 20-year-old arrested has several precedents and according to some witnesses she was in the company of a girl who fled after another young woman was attacked outside the club.