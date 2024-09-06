Genoa fans in Piazza De Ferrari waiting for midnight to celebrate Genoa’s 131st anniversary. Many responded to the appointment given by the supporters of the North stand. Among other things, this year there are two events to celebrate: in addition to the birthday, it is also 100 years since Genoa’s last championship. Flags, scarves and chants waiting for a delegation of the team led by coach Alberto Gilardino who decided not to miss out on celebrating the anniversary together with the rossoblù people (photo Astrid Fornetti)