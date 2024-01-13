Genoa – Genoa on the pitch at Ferraris for the match against Torino, surprisingly Gilardino leaves Frendrup on the bench and in the middle ranks the trio Malinovskyi, Badelj, Messias. Confirmation for Retegui up front together with Gudmundsson, Martin on the left wing.

For Frendrup there are some physical problems, in recent weeks he has been training on a narrow track due to some ankle problems.

Kick-off at 3pma stadium with over 32 thousand spectators including paying and season ticket holders.