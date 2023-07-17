Genoa – Tuesday 18 July at 5 pm the second pre-season friendly is scheduled in Moenaafter the Fassa football it’s up to at the Wsg Tyrolteam from the Austrian Bundesliga.

In attack, the new signings are represented by the rossoblù Buksa and the former Cagliari Prelec. It’s about quite a challenging testalso because Tirol is far ahead in preparation.

Strootman stopped due to a blow received in a practice match but it shouldn’t be anything serious. In the pits there are also Ekuban and Pajac due to muscle problems of various entities: it is therefore very probable that they will not take part in the race. Match tickets on sale on the Vivaticket circuit and in Moena at a cost of 15 euros (10 reduced).