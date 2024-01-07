Genoa – Un truck carrying fruit caught fire, perhaps due to a short circuit, in the car park of the Iqbal Masih Ferry Terminal, around 9pm on Sunday 7 January.

Two fire brigades with water trucks intervened on site. Burns and mild intoxication for one person, probably the driver of the vehicle (but there is no confirmation). His condition is serious. In addition to the firefighters, 118 and the Port Authority intervened.

Some discomfortfor a few tens of minutes, occurred due to the traffic of vehicles on the elevated road, due to the smoke released by the fire.