Inaugurated at the end of 2020, in the first year of operation it produced over 3.5 million cubic meters of methane which covered the needs of 2,400 families. When fully operational, the facility will collect and distribute up to 5 and a half million cubic meters of biomethane per year, a quantity that can satisfy 3,700 families
Genoa – It comes out of the houses like garbage, arrives on the Scarpino hill and changes its face for become biogas and return to the homes of the Genoese in the form of energy.
There
