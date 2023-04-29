Genoa – “It could have been much worse, one of our boys was inside one of the means”. The governor of Mercy of via Martiri del Turchino, al Cep of Pra’, Andrea Maganuco, is saddened by the episode that happened around 18.20 today when two trees suddenly fell on the public assistance structure, ruining a medical unit and an ambulance. “A tree had already fallen in November, the firefighters intervened to put another in safety because it was at risk of falling, now this – Maganuco protests – We have written several times to the Town Hall Ponente but no one has ever moved in two years “.

The damage to the vehicles is huge and now Mercy is hoping to get something from the insurance. “In any case, the Town Hall needs to move in order to be here there are other trees that threaten homes too. There was no wind today, it just rained a little. It seems clear to us that an intervention is needed”.