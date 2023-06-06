Genoa – To define the term “Griffin”, Treccani also cites the text of a “Guasto d’Amore” by singer-songwriter Bresh.

The Facebook profile that refers to the Foundation, as usual, publishes the meaning, or various meanings, of some Italian words. Yesterday it was the term Griffin’s turn and among the various meanings identified there is also the one that identifies the mythological bird with the rossoblù team.

“The Griffin Bresh refers to in “Guasto d’amore” – writes Treccani – is Genoa: in fact, the animal is the coat of arms of both the city of Genoa and the football team. Over time, therefore, Grifone has become the nickname of the rossoblù team”.